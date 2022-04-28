Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $558,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $58,068,492. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $46.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $835.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,443,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $938.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.