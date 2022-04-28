Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 156.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The stock had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.