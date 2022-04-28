Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $44.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $44,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

TAN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 865,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,240. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

