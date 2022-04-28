Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.70. 3,539,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

