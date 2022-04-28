Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $290,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.30. 32,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.23.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

