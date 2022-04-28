Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $28,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $307.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.75. The company has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

