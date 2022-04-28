Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $983,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 280,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. 14,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,890. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

