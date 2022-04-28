Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,843 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.62. 36,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,372. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

