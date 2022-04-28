Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 574 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,127. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

