Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,735,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,591,719. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $186.26 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

