Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF comprises 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

PSI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,283. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $106.77 and a 52 week high of $157.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average of $134.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

