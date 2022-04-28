Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,987. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50. The company has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.30 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,721 shares of company stock valued at $116,298,748 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

