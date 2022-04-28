Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.17% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 48,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.