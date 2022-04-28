Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 130,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,299. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

