Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 9,692 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,564,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after acquiring an additional 406,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

AGCO stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. 9,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

