Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 16,427 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 819,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 518,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 353,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,657. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

