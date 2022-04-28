Mdex (MDX) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $176.75 million and $4.89 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.11 or 0.07353441 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00051252 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,362,116 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

