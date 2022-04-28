Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,736,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after buying an additional 2,421,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after buying an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.