Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (implying $5.9-6.0 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.83 billion.Mattel also updated its FY23 guidance to >$1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,483,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,951. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

