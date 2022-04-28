Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of >$1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. Mattel also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,483,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,951. Mattel has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mattel by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Mattel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mattel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mattel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

