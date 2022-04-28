Matrix AI Network (MAN) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $552,032.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

