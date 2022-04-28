Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

