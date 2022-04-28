Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 215 ($2.74) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.42.

MAKSY opened at $3.44 on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

