Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS.

MKL traded down $16.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,383.76. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,393.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Markel by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Markel by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,476.67.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.