Markel (NYSE:MKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS.
MKL traded down $16.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,383.76. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,155.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,393.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,304.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,476.67.
About Markel
Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.
