Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.94.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

