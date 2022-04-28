Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of MGNI opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Magnite has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.