LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $107.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LYB opened at $105.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

