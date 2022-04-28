Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

LXFR stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $454.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth $648,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth $323,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

