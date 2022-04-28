Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Luther Burbank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $699.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.79. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

