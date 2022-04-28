Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $97.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.52.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

