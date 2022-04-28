Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.66

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.66 and last traded at $59.66, with a volume of 109018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.00.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77.
Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.
