Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT opened at $444.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

