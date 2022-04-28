LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,656,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. LiveToBeHappy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

About LiveToBeHappy (Get Rating)

LiveToBeHappy, Inc operates as a multi-platform real estate development and technology company. The company's Real Estate Development Platform focuses on developing communities and places, including homes, apartments, townhomes, and condominiums. It also provides Technology Platform, including Growing Together Academy, which provides an online curriculum solution emphasizing critical thinking and analytical skills, as well as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competencies; and The DRIP Climber, a patent pending belt driven fitness climber, which enables in burning calories and enhancing cardiovascular function.

