LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,505,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 2,656,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. LiveToBeHappy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
About LiveToBeHappy (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveToBeHappy (CAVR)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for LiveToBeHappy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveToBeHappy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.