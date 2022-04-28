Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Tops $124.31 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $124.31 million and $4.40 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.39 or 0.07345844 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00051520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,609,999 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

