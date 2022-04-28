Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,275,673 shares of company stock worth $84,446,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

