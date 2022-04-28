Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 5,582,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,355. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

