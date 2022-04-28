Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:LVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 5,582,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,355. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.