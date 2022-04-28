Landbox (LAND) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Landbox (LAND) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $76,007.29 and approximately $4,497.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.76 or 0.07331521 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

