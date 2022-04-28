Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.62.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $253.04 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $245.98 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.20 and a 200-day moving average of $279.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.