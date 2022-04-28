Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 26,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.
About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)
