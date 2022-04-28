Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $82.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $8,758,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,459,000 after buying an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.27 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

