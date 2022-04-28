KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Up 3.5%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,666,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 49,313 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the last quarter.

