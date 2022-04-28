Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 27th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

