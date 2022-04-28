KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.60.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.