Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.22

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 116535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €92.00 ($98.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group Ag will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

