Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.
About Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)
