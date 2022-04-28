Kidder Stephen W Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $252.85. 2,049,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,426. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.54.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

