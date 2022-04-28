Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.19. 4,293,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,560. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.