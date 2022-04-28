Kidder Stephen W Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.35. 3,053,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

