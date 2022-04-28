Kidder Stephen W Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Kidder Stephen W cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in State Street were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in State Street by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $55,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. 3,954,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

