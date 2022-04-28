Kidder Stephen W Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.3% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,631,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

